IGP calls for sensitising cops about human rights

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday underlined the importance to sensitise cops about human rights particularly of child, women and marginalised segments of the society.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a five-day training workshop for police officials about the Juvenile Justice Act and human rights held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here. The training was arranged by the Peshawar Police in collaboration with NGO Forum for Dignity Initiative.

In his welcome address, SSP Operations Yasir Afridi highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop. CCPO Abbas Ahsan was also present on the occasion.

The Inspector General of Police said that police force was the guarantor of human rights particularly of children, women, transgendered persons and minorities.

He said the ones accused of child abuse were not only identified but arrested from the far-flung areas. “We are living in a modern age. It is encouraging to note that KP police force is far better in providing a peaceful environment to our people,” he added.

Sanaullah pointed out that cases of child abuse had been taking place since long, however, due to media revolution and it was being reported in large scale, which served as a guiding force for the police.

The IGP maintained that we lived in the post-truth era where 10 years old videos and news were carried in bid to create confusion among the people, adding that police welcomed positive criticism and was taking remedial steps for improving the situation.

He said that despite limited resources and other constraints police were performing its professional obligation in a best manner which can be easily gauged from the fact that police peacefully resolved 42 thousands disputes amongst the people through DRCs and conducted large scale successful operations against terrorists and drug peddlers in the province.

Sanaullah said 29,000 Khassadars and Levies men were being trained to improve the human rights situation in the merged districts.

The Inspector General of Police said special desks had been established at police stations in the province to facilitate women and children.