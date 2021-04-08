Robber injured, two held after encounter

LAHORE:A robber was injured and his two accomplices were arrested after an encounter with Dolphin Squad near New Ravi Bridge on Wednesday. A Dolphin Squad spokesperson said police officials were conducting a checking at the bridge. Meanwhile, they signalled to stop three suspects riding a bike, but they instead started firing and ran away. A Dolphin Squad team was patrolling nearby. They followed the suspects and intercepted them. During an exchange of fire, a suspected robber received a bullet injury. He was admitted to hospital.

SUICIDE: An unidentified youth committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential flat on Lawrence Road. A 23-year-old man jumped from a flat on fourth floor of a plaza near Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

ARRESTED: A drug dealer has been arrested by Sanda Police. The suspect has been identified as Umar. Police recovered 1,360 grams of charas from his custody. He was arrested from Main Bazaar Rajgarh. A case has been registered against him. Meanwhile, Lohari Gate police claimed to have arrested three suspected proclaimed offenders (POs). The suspects have been identified as Abdul Wahid, Nadeem Sohail and Gulzar alias Saed. SHO Lohari Gate Imran Anwar said the suspects were wanted in various cases registered against them in different parts of the city.

found dead: A 45-year old man was found dead in the limits of Kot Lakhpat police on Wednesday. Some passerby spotted the body lying in the Kot Lakhpat police area and informed the police. The victim was identified as Jameel Akhtar.