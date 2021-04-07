Abu Dhabi’s first commercial flight lands in Tel Aviv

ABU DHABI: The first commercial passenger flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel has landed in Tel Aviv. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways launched its regular flight service between the UAE capital and Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The flight landed at Ben Gurion Airport and was received with the traditional water cannon salute, followed by a welcome reception. Abu Dhabi is set to operate two flights a week between the cities. The scheduled flight, EY598, took to the skies on Tuesday morning with a delegation on board, which included the UAE’s first Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al-Khaja.