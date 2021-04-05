Speeding car kills man

Our correspondent

LAHORE A man was killed by a speeding car in the Raiwind City area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Arshad Bhatti, an employee of district local government.

He was crossing a roadwhenarashly-drivencar hit him, as a result, he suffered fatal injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.The body was removed to morgue.

INJURED GIRL DIES IN HOSPITAL: A9-yearoldgirl expired in hospital on Sunday, three days after she got burns in a house fire near Sher Pao Bridge. The victim was identified as Mehak. Body was removed to morgue.