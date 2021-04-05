Sindh minister condoles Ajay Lalwani’s death

SUKKUR: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday visited the residence of slain journalist Ajay Lalwani to condole with Dilip Kumar and Hiranand, father and uncle, respectively.

During the meeting, the provincial information minister strongly condemned the killing of the journalist, and said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah have also taken notice of the incident. He said the PPP believes in freedom of expression, saying that on the demand of parents and the journalist community, the investigation was given to SSP Amjad Sheikh to find out the real culprits. Later, he also inspected the site of the construction of new Sukkur-Rohri Bridge over the River Indus.