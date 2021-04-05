Commissioner orders strict penalties over SOPs breach

LAHORE:The businesses which would violate corona SOPs from Monday will not be de-sealed till April 11, 2021.

This was stated by Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman while chairing a meeting here on Sunday. He issued directions to all deputy commissioners of Lahore division to make penalties stricter to effectively implement the COVID-19 SOPs.

The commissioner said the administration would not de-seal business premises till April 11,2021. He said the business premises sealed on violating the corona SOPs would not be de-sealed till the end of the lockdown.

He said COVID-19 was spreading speedily and if all citizens would not strictly and seriously follow the SOPs, the situation might become worst. He said there was increasing pressure on hospitals so everybody must follow the corona SOPs.

He also chaired another meeting regarding sugar price violation and crackdown launched to check price of sugar in the City. He was briefed that 1237 inspections were done on Sunday in the City and 25 FIRs were lodged while 25 persons were arrested and Rs 48,2000 fine was imposed.

The commissioner said all officers must be in field and monitor the performance of price control magistrates. He said that nobody would be spared for overcharging for sugar in the City. He said the officers must consider overcharging as extortion.

1,073 cases registered: Police have registered 1,073 cases in different areas of the city for violating Corona SOPs. According to a police spokesperson, 525 cases were registered for non-observance of mask while 548 cases were registered for violation of Corona SOPs.

City Division police registered 25 cases on mask and 101 cases on Corona SOPs violations. Cantt Division police registered 125 cases on mask and 33 on Corona SOPs violations. Model Town Division police registered 168 cases on mask and 252 cases on Corona SOPs violations.

Iqbal Town Division police registered 66 cases on mask and 69 cases Corona SOPs violations. Similarly, Civil Lines Division police registered 59 cases on mask and 46 cases on Corona SOPs violations. Sadar Division police registered 148 cases for not wearing mask and 62 on violation of Corona SOPs.

outlets sealed: While continuing with its anti-quackery campaign, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has carried out a big crackdown in 12 districts and closed down132 outlets of quacks.

The PHC enforcement teams raided 1,161 treatment centres during the last week. They found that 47 qualified physicians had started treating patients on the previously marked quacks’ centres. Also, the teams have been started surveillance of 582 centres.

Out of the 12 districts, 207 raids were conducted in Rawalpindi, and 17 centres were sealed. Among the rest, 20 backstreet clinics were sealed in Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan 15, Khanewal and Gujranwala 13 each, Lahore 12, Nankana Sahab 10, Vehari 9, seven each in Chakwal and Sheikhupura, Multan 5 and four in Lodhran. In Lahore, Al-Jannat Clinic, Azan Clinic, Kashif Clinic, Karamat Clinic, Jia Bhagga Medical and Gynae Centre, Husnain Clinic, Zaman Medical Store, Dental Home and Nutrition Centre, Fakhri Clinic, Rasheed Clinic, Shabbir Ahmed Homoeopathic Clinic and Ali Clinic were closed down.