PM ruled out taking Maryam off ECL: Rashid

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that while the government had yet to receive a request for the removal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s from the Exit Control List (ECL), the Prime Minister was against any such possibility.

He made the remarks while interacting with reporters at the inauguration ceremony of a collaboration of the World Health Organisation and Directorate of Health (MCI) on raising awareness and providing logistical support for the Covid-19 epidemic.

On the infighting among the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Rashid said their “collapse” would eventually benefit Prime Minister Imran Khan and “further strengthen his government”.

He said the PDM’s long march had now became a “distant dream” as the two major parties to the alliance — PML-N and PPP were “destined to tread on opposite paths”. “The broken alliance poses no threat to the government anymore,” he added.