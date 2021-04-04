Saplings planted at 5,000-kanal private land

Rawalpindi : The Forest Department, Rawalpindi has planted saplings at over 5000 kanals private land under ongoing spring plantation campaign 2021, said District Range Forest Officer, Sher Afzal Raja.

Talking to this agency he informed that the spring tree plantation campaign 2021 had been launched in the division and all out efforts were being made to make the campaign a success.

He informed that ‘PLANT FOR PAKISTAN’ campaign had been inaugurated in February and the department had planted a large number of saplings under the Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

He said, saplings on 5000 kanals private land were planted in Rawalpindi and Chakwal districts.

He said, under the spring plantation campaign, saplings were being planted in government forests, on the land of several government departments, Defence Department and private lands in the region.

Saplings of different species like Chir pine, Rubinia, Poplar and others were being planted under the campaign, he added.

He expressed the confidence that the plantation targets would be achieved by the end of spring season. He disclosed that spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 is in full swing in the region.