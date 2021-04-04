18th Convocation Ceremony Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology

KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology (KIET) organized its 18th Convocation Ceremony in hybrid mode on Wednesday, 31 March, 2021at KIET Main Campus, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek Karachi.

A total of Eight Hundred & Six graduates were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Engineering and Media & Arts. The College of Management Sciences awarded 360 degrees. Owing covidâ€™19 pandemic, only limited graduates were invited to attend the ceremony while remaining were awarded degrees in absentia. The College of Computing & Information Sciences awarded 274 degrees. 119 degrees were awarded to the graduates of College of Engineering and the College of Media & Arts awarded 61 degrees to its graduates. Furthermore, 5 degrees were awarded to the PhD scholars.

Honorable Minister for Information, Science and Technology, Mr. Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur, was the Chief Guest at the occasion who awarded Gold and Silver Medals to the distinguished students. The Chief Guest emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country. ***