Home dept orders strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

The Sindh home department, on the directives of the provincial government, has issued an order to various departments to strictly implement the recently announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The letter was moved to the Sindh IGP, the commissioners throughout the province, the additional IG of the national highways and other relevant departments.

The order was issued with a subject head, “Strict implementation of SOPs for the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic disease in the province”. It said, “In pursuance of the order dated March 31st, 2021, issued by the additional chief secretary (Home) department, government of Sindh, for the prevention of general public from the pandemic disease Covid-19 in all sectors, including intercity public transport mentioned at serial (k) which is reproduced below, ‘Intercity Public Transport to Operate at 50% of capacity with strict SOPs complice’.

“In this regard, the Transport and Mass Transit Department, government of Sindh, time to time issued guidelines and SOPs of Covid-19 for the prevention of the passengers and travellers of intercity and intracity public transport as well bus stands etc.

“It is, therefore, requested to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and take necessary action against the violators of SOPs of Covid-19 pandemic disease within your jurisdiction in letter and spirit for the prevention of the travellers and general public in the best interest of public under intimation of this office. This may please be treated as Most Urgent and top priority matter.”