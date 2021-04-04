Mardan police arrest three accused in Lundkhwar robbery case

TAKHTBHAI: The police on Saturday arrested three members of an inter-provincial gang who had looted 20,000 Saudi riyals, Rs3.1 million cash and other valuables from a money changer in Lundkhwar last month.

ASP Muhammad Qais and SHO Wilayat Shah told a press conference that DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan formed a special investigation team after armed men robbed money changer Ali Rehman of 20,000 Saudi riyals, Rs3.1 million cash, two mobile phones and one pistol on February 27.

“Last night, we received a tip-off that the accused, travelling in the same car that had been used in the Lundkhwar robbery, were waiting in ambush for another robbery. Hence, we arrested the three and also recovered Rs600,000 cash and a car from them.

The arrestees include Shereen Khan, a resident of Mansehra, Sheraz, a resident of Abbottabad, and Syed Tayeb Hassan, a resident of Wah Cantt. The police said that during interrogation, the arrestees claimed to be part of an inter-provincial gang who perpetrated armed robberies in various cities of the country.

A local court also granted two-day remand of the arrestees to the police.

Meanwhile, DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan visited various churches in Mardan to witness security arrangements ahead of Easter, being observed today (Sunday).

The official met police personnel deployed on the worship places of Christians and asked them to keep an eye on the surroundings of the churches to ensure peaceful observance of the minority’s festival.