close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 3, 2021

Two more KP health workers die of coronavirus

Peshawar

A
APP
April 3, 2021

PESHAWAR: The third wave of coronavirus took away lives of two more health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Class-4 employee of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad

and a Dispenser of THQ Takht Bhai succumbed to the virus infection, a report of Health Department said on Friday.

Anwar Kamal, an employee of Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad who was infected with coronavirus died at the hospital the other day.

He was laid to rest at Abbottabad.

A senior Dispenser of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takht Bhai named Khalid Khan who was under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar also succumbed to the virus.

According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, 81 people related to the health profession have so far died of coronavirus in the province.

Latest News

More From Peshawar