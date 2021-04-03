Two more KP health workers die of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The third wave of coronavirus took away lives of two more health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Class-4 employee of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad

and a Dispenser of THQ Takht Bhai succumbed to the virus infection, a report of Health Department said on Friday.

Anwar Kamal, an employee of Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad who was infected with coronavirus died at the hospital the other day.

He was laid to rest at Abbottabad.

A senior Dispenser of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takht Bhai named Khalid Khan who was under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar also succumbed to the virus.

According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, 81 people related to the health profession have so far died of coronavirus in the province.