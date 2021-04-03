Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad to implement corona SOPs

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration has imposed Section 144 to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The wearing of facemasks has become mandatory for the general public while visiting public places in Abbottabad district after the death of 39 people from the Covid-19 in the last one month.

The order shall remain enforced for 30 days, according to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah.

It has been observed that the third wave of Covid-19 is more severe that the first and second waves with health experts urging the people to observe the social distance rules and other preventive measures.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah told The News that Section 144 had been imposed to ensure public safety in the wake of the decisions taken by the National Command and Control Centre.

He said action would be taken against those who did not follow the SOPs. He added that positivity rate in Abbottabad had increased during last 10 days to 7.8 percent, which was alarming.