Varsities directed to share solved papers with students

LAHORE: The Punjab governor, for the first time in the country’s history, has directed all public and private sector universities to share with students their solved papers after all examinations.

The governor, who is also chancellor of all universities, issued these instructions to the vice chancellors and rectors of the universities in the light of a verdict, given by the Chief Commissioner of the Information Commission in the Nauman-ul-Haq vs. Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) case.

The Punjab Information Commission issued an order on Feb 1, 2021 that the PPSC should share the solved papers with the candidates. The PPSC had submitted before the Information Commission that the papers solved by the candidates were classified documents under the PPSC Rules 16.35 (iii)(B). However, the Information Commission rejected the PPSC plea, and ordered it to provide copies of the solved papers to the applicant within seven days.

After the Information Commission order, the Punjab governor issued a directive to all public and private sector universities of Punjab through a circular on March 19 that the orders of Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah be implemented in letter and spirit.

Applicant Nauman-ul-Haq had appeared in the PPSC written examination for selection as the assistant district public prosecutor in 2018. However, he failed to pass the written examination. He applied for seeing all his solved papers under the Right-to-Information Act 2013, but his request was not granted by the PPSC. Later, he moved the Punjab Information Commission for getting copies of his solved papers.

A copy of the Punjab governor’s directive has also been sent to secretary Higher Education Commission Punjab, secretary Specialised and Medical Education Department, secretary Agriculture, secretary Livestock and Dairy Development, and secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department.