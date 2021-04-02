Karachi traders once again reject 8pm market closure order

KARACHI: Traders in Pakistan's financial capital have once again rejected the Sindh government's coronavirus-related order to close markets by 8pm — in line with their stance last year when they protested against shutting down the metropolis' bazaars.

Karachi's traders slammed the Sindh government’s notification to close business centres at 8pm and demanded the prior working hours be restored.

It would be difficult to do business in the limited hours, they said, adding that the rush due to early market closure would further spread the deadly coronavirus. The owners of marriage halls have also condemned the decision to close down wedding venues, saying they were cooperating in every possible way.

In light of what may arguably be the deadliest wave of coronavirus, the government of Sindh had earlier issued a notification ordering marriage halls and all business centres to be closed by 8pm, effective from April 6.

On the other hand, the country reported close to 5,000 cases of COVID-19 as of today — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — marking the highest single-day toll since June 20. Almost a 100 people succumbed to the virus, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530. The coronavirus positivity rate stood at 9.92%, with the total number of infections at 672,931.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said 237 new cases were reported out of the 8,913 tests carried out in the province over the past 24 hours. Of the new infections, 119 were from Karachi, he added. He noted that while two patients died in the same time period, 108 recovered. Of the 5,028 patients undergoing treatment, 253 were in critical condition, he added.