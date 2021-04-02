Six Pakistanis stranded in Red Sea rescued

KARACHI: The six Pakistanis stranded in the Red Sea have been rescued and efforts are underway to bring them back to their homes soon, The News learnt on Thursday. “Thank God, they have been rescued and soon they will be with their families,” social worker Ansar Burney told The News. “We are not doing efforts for the lives of only six people but are struggling for the lives of six families.”

PPP MNA Naz Baloch also raised the issue of Mehr tug boat’s crew in Parliament on Thursday. “The minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi confirmed that the crew is now safe and in Egypt,” Baloch said. “We were helpless but my father will soon with us because of the efforts of Burney Sahib,” a grateful Asadullah Khan, son of one of the seafarers, Dildar Ahmed Khan said, adding “I am extremely excited.” However, the condition of three of the seafarers is reportedly serious after they consumed sea water and remained exposed to sea for long without food and medication. The tug boat had left Oman for Egypt in mid-February but lost its engines 150NMs from Jeddah in the Red Sea. By March 27th, it had drifted closer to Egypt from where a Pakistani vessel rescued them. They are likely to return to Pakistan by the end of this week sources told The News.