Traders suspend activities amid third corona wave

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran has announced suspension of all functions and activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus and increasing cases.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, provincial organiser Abdullah Saraf, central vice-president Zafar Khattak, general secretary Peshawar Abdur Razaq Chitrali, chairman Ishtiaq Ahmad, vice-chairman Haji Shah Mohammad, vice-president Bashir Zada and others said they would extend every possible support to the government to cope with the pandemic but asked the rulers to take practical steps to provide relief to traders.

They said that since the third wave of coronavirus had become dangerous and the number of victims were increasing, they had suspended functions, which had been planned at Nishtar Hall and various bazars. They asked their members and people to strictly follow SOPs.