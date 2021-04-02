Corona claims 19 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa on Thursday claimed 19 more lives, taking the toll from the viral infection to 2382.

The virus has also infected 1156 more people that brought the total number of positive cases to 89255 in the province. Peshawar was again leading in terms of fatalities and positive cases in the province, where 14, out of 19, people died of coronavirus. Two others died in Swat, and one each in Swabi, Haripur and Kohat. Peshawar reported 503 positive cases.