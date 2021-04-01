CSA-KP office-bearers take oath

PESHAWAR: The newly-elected office-bearers of Chitral Students Association (CSA-KP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, took oath at a ceremony held at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday.

Students and people of Chitral hailing from different walks of life also attended the ceremony.

Professor Dr Ismail Wali presided while Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rahman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Ismail Wali administered the oath to the CSA-KP office-bearers. CSA-KP president Khaliq Dad, patron-in-chief Syed Ziauddin, general secretary Sajjad Ahmad spoke on the occasion.

Ulema assure support to contain coronavirus

By Our correspondent

MINGORA: The Ulema on Wednesday expressed concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases and assured the government of complete support.

They were speaking at a meeting held with Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam in the chair. Eminent scholars from all the districts of Malakand Division attended the meeting. The meeting took the Ulema into confidence on the coronavirus situation.