Upsurge in Covid-19 cases: Oxygen cylinders being procured at Mardan hospital

MARDAN The administration of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan on Wednesday decided to procure another oxygen plant and cylinders on emergency basis to meet the increasing demand of the gas due to upsurge in the number of coronavirus patients.

Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mahmood said the hospital administration reviewed the situation after the increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate and the required arrangements have been put in place. He said after detailed deliberations the administration reached the conclusion that the number of the patients suffering from the viral infection was increasing day by day and the available oxygen system would not be enough to cope with the situation.

He said the administration decided to procure a new liquid oxygen plant, four extra-large (XL) and 200 more oxygen cylinders on emergency basis to ensure round-the-clock oxygen supply to the Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

Dr Tariq Mahmood said the new equipment would reach the hospital in the coming days. He said that purchase of the new equipment would enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide healthcare services to more patients. He said the hospital had already installed an oxygen plant and two mini-tanks and arranged 250 oxygen cylinders.

He said the hospital had dedicated four wards and an intensive care unit (ICU) for Covid-19 patients which are connected with the central oxygen system to ensure uninterrupted supply.

All the facilities are connected with the central oxygen system and an effective emergency back-up system is put in place to cope with an emergency-like situation, he added.

Dr Tariq Mahmood said the number of patients with coronavirus symptoms had reached 111 and 70 of them tested positive while the result of remaining patients was awaited. He said another four patients, including three women, had lost their lives to the viral infection while the condition of seven others was critical.

He said the administration was in constant contact with the Board of Governors which was monitoring the situation and considering various options to provide maximum care and accommodate the increasing number of patients. He said that patients from adjacent Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera districts were also admitted to the hospital.