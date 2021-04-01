PU holds Pakistan Geological Congress after 30 years

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Geology organised the sixth Pakistan Geological Congress (PGC-21) online after a lapse of 30 years.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Dauwee from Netherlands, Prof Dr Nuretin from Turkey, Dr Abdul Qayyum from Netherlands and Dr Hummad Ghani from Germany, Dr Nadeem from UEPL, Tahir Maqsood from oil industry, Islamabad, Dr Nawaz Chaudhary and Dr Armaghan Faisal from Punjab University delivered lectures. More than 400 participants attend series of lectures from all over the world.

The congress held with the theme of “Recent Developments in Himalayan Geology” consisted of two parts. The first part featured student poster competition that was inaugurated by PU Faculty of Science Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif. As many as 51 extended abstracts from Pakistani and foreign students of BS, MS and PhD level in the fields of structural and petroleum geology, sedimentology, stratigraphy and paleontology, mineralogy/petrology and geochemistry, engineering geology and geophysics were received. Out of which, 37 posters were presented and evaluated. Cash prizes worth Rs10,000, Rs5000 and Rs 3,000 were awarded for the first three position holders. It was announced that geological bulletin of the institute would be revived and next volume will be published in June 2021. Moreover, the director announced that the seventh PGC would be held in January 2022.

associate degree: Punjab University has notified the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the associate degree science/arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee for the associate degree science/arts Part-I-II annual examination 2021 for regular, late college, private and improve division is April 30, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that all those candidates of associate degree arts/science in Part-I and Part-II who failed to submit their admission forms during the stipulated period have been granted this special final chance to submit their forms with double fee. Punjab University portal will be opened for 15 days for the relevant students with single fee after the declaration of result of associate degree arts/science part-I-II annual examination 2020. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.