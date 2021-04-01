ISLAMABAD: The political relations between the PPP and PML-N continued to further sour as on Wednesday senior leader of the PPP Syed Naveed Qamar warned that if the PML-N and JUI-F decide not to recognise Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate, PPP will also be compelled not to recognise opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA).

The statement of Syed Naveed Qamar came after the decision of the PML-N and JUI-F not to recognise Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Opposition Leader in the Senate and to form their separate opposition group in the Upper House.

In a reaction, Naveed Qamar, in a statement, has said that all the decisions of opposition should be taken with consensus.” If all the decisions are taken by the PML-N and the JUI-F, there will be no use of opposition alliance,” he said.

He said that they had already shocked with their decision to bracket resignations with the long march. “The PPP wants that all the decisions should be taken unanimously on the platform of PDM,” he said.