15 more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Fifteen more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 619 in the district and 122 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

He said coronavirus tests of 793 people were conducted in public and private sectors hospital in Faisalabad during the same period.

The spokesperson for the health department said so far 9,804 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached upto 2,368.

The spokesperson for the health department said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 95 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 43, including 15 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 1,428 patients have quarantined themselves at their homes.

Public entry banned in FDA offices: The Faisalabad Development Authourity administration Tuesday banned public entry to all its offices in view of the increasing spread of coronavirus. However, the One Window counter will remain functional as usual to resolve public issues relating to the Faisalabad Development Authourity.

Buildings demolished in 4 illegal housing schemes: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished buildings in four illegal housing schemes on Tuesday.

The Faisalabad Development Authority enforcement team checked the private housing schemes in different areas and found Eden Valley, Shalimar Town, Azafi Abadi of Ghulam Muhammadabad No 2 and Mohalla Fazlabad schemes unapproved and demolished their structures. Moreover, the Faisalabad Development Authority authorities sealed a plot for illegal commercialisation in Madina Town. The authorities took action against 21 shopkeepers for encroaching in Bismillah Chowk of Madina Town and forward the case to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate.

Rs 31.26m approved from welfare funds for 687 govt employees: The District Welfare Fund Board Tuesday approved Rs 31.26 million from welfare funds for 687 non-gazetted government employees. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/ Secretary Muhammad Khalid approved the amount in a meeting.

The meeting approved Rs 219.4 million to 400 employees for marriage grant and Rs 93.20 million for burial and 25 applications of widows were approved for monthly grant.