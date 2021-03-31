Either country or NAB has to run: Shahid Khaqan

By Desk Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said corruption was rife in every ministry and it will have to be decided if the country or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will run.

After appearing in Accountability Court in LNG reference, he said the NAB was only targeting the opposition.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had completely failed to control the spread of coronavirus adding that nowhere in the NCOC declaration was there a mention of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Nowhere in the world is the sale of vaccine allowed. It is only in Pakistan where profit is being earned through its sale,” he alleged. “There is corruption in every ministry. But still, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is targeting the opposition,” he alleged.

When asked why was there so much gap between the dates fixed for the hearing of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s case, Abbasi sarcastically replied this was because he “belonged” to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Meanwhile SAPM on Political Coordination Shahbaz Gill said those who sank the country in turmoil were now lecturing on economy.

He said the country and the NAB will exist, but corrupt people like him (Shahid Khaqan) could not.