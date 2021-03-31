Concluding ceremony of the 24th Convocation of Sir Syed University held at Bahria

KARACHI: Concluding ceremony of the 24th Convocation of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), was held to felicitate the success of the graduates, followed by a photo session. The pass-outs from 11 departments were gathered to rejoice and share memorable moments with their fellows before parting away. The event had three sessions, presided over by the Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali.

Addressing the students at the first session of the second part of 24th SSUET Convocation, the chief guest Sirajuddin Aziz, Group Financial Institutions CEO, Habib Bank AG Zurich, said, “You are leaving the protected world and going to face the real world which is not so friendly. Every one defines success differently. Success is not same to everyone. First you have to determine, what success to you is. Learning and growing is a lifelong process. Create unanimity between personal objectives and professional objectives; otherwise you will be entrapped in the conflicts of interest. Materialism is good to have but don’t let your wishes go wild.”

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chief Guest of the second session, Dr. Farhan Essa, Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre, advised to the students that the leading expert of your chosen field should be your mentor who would be effective in your academic and professional career. Each problem is a window to opportunity. Focus on time management because life is too short. Taking decision is far better than not taking decision, even if it proves to be a wrong decision.***