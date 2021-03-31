Woman dies in Mardan firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A woman died and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident at a home here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, three women were injured in the firing. One of them succumbed to her injuries at Mardan Medical Complex. The slain woman was identified as wife of Bashir (35). The other injured were under treatment at the hospital. The police registered a case and started investigation.