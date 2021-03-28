PPP proposes PDM meeting to discuss issues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday proposed a meeting of heads of PDM’s allied parties to discuss the issues confronting the 10-party alliance.

“The PDM comprises 10 political parties and the decisions were taken by consensus and not individually. It’s necessary to convene a PDM meeting to discuss all the confronting issues,” said the PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while talking with The News.

Bukhari said no party could be expelled from the PDM if one party wished so. “There’s no status of decision of an individual party in the PDM, as all the decisions are taken by consensus,” he said.

He said the PDM foundation was laid in the PPP-convened APC and the PPP will play its role for its continuation. “It may be a stance of the PML-N to expel the PPP from the PDM but the PPP will abide by the consensus decisions of the PDM,” he said.

Bukhari said Yusuf Raza Gilani had now become the opposition leader in the Senate and if the PML-N had reservations about it, then it could be discussed in the PDM meeting. “If there’s an issue, then it also has a solution,” he said.