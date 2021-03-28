‘Accountability to continue in police department to improve performance’

Islamabad: The Islamabad police would continue the accountability process in the force and to review the performance of each official to bring improvement in policing affairs.

As per the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the accountability process is underway in capital police and those showing good performance are being encouraged.

Policemen showing good performance are being encouraged so that they can give better results in the future and contribute towards effective policing. As a sequel of this process, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer held Ardal Room and 13 police officials appeared before him having personal and professional issues. He also heard 34 appeals regarding show-cause notice and disposed of 17 notices while 13 policemen were issued a warning over poor performance, censured three policemen and directed to seize one year service of a policeman.

It is to mention that senior police officials hold Ardal Room on regular basis as per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and policemen serving in the Capital police force get the opportunity to highlight problems and issues being faced by them. As per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, police spokesman said that accountability process would continue in the force.

In the continuity of this process and to encourage the policemen serving well, Additional Superintendent of Police Farhat Abbass Kazmi distributed commendation certificates among the police officials performing their duties at Mobile Facilitation Centre Van and serving citizens in odd weather and tough situation.

It is to mention that Additional SP awarded commendation certificates to three police officials serving at Mobile Facilitation Center Van following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer promptly reached to help a citizen in rainy weather. The police officials who received commendation certificates include Constable Shafi Ullah, Driver Abu Bakar, and Lady Constable Sanam Ishaq.

Additional SP said that the accountability process has been adopted in the department to improve the performance of police officials. He said that facilitation to citizens should be on top priority and a better image of police should be ensured through decent and friendly steps.

Additional SP urged all police officials to perform with the best of their capabilities as their performance would be reviewed on a continuous basis. He said that those performing well would be encouraged and poor performers would have to face disciplinary action. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens and utmost efforts should be made to improve the police image through service-oriented measures.