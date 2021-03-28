CTD to use Section 21L of ATA to ensure better inquiries and trials of suspects

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has decided to improve investigations and trials by adding Section 21L of the Anti-Terrorism Act to the process.

CTD chief DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said on Saturday his department had tightened its noose against wanted suspected criminals involved in terrorism, and for the first time, ATA provisions had been used against such criminals.

The department has submitted a charge sheet in a court in this regard under Section 21L.

In the past, Section 512 was made part of such charge sheets to conduct trials of suspected criminals after their arrests on the basis of their original crime only.

Under Section 21L, the act of suspects of going into hiding to escape arrest is also a criminal offence. Under this section, such suspected criminals at large could get an additional sentence of five years, in addition to jail terms for their original offences.

The DIG said the ATA had been present for the past 24 years, and all of its provisions would be reviewed to implement them. He conceded that a number of sections of the ATA could not be implemented so far.

Sharing details of provisions of sections, he said a person guilty of an offence under subsection (1) shall be liable on conviction to punishment as provided in sections 216 and 216A of the Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860).

Sharing details of the law, he said all offences under this act punishable with imprisonment for a term of not more than six months with or without fine shall be tried by way of summary procedure.

Whoever being accused of an offence under this act absconds and avoids arrest or evades appearance before any inquiry, investigation or court proceedings or conceals himself, and obstructs the course of justice shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than [five years] and not more than ten years or with fine or with both.

Provided that in case of a child convicted and sentences for an offence under this act, on satisfaction of government, may be granted remission, as deemed appropriate.