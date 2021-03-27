Probe into child’s death starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By our correspondent
THE Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday started investigation after taking notice of a child’s death due to the alleged negligence in treatment in a noted hospital on Ferozepur Road. A four-and-a-half-year old Hafsah Umer was admitted in the hospital for treatment of her fractured arm. However, she did not survive post-operation complications despite remaining on ventilator for two days. A PHC spokesperson said that a two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital on Friday, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors concerned. —