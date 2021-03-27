Probe into child’s death starts

By our correspondent

THE Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday started investigation after taking notice of a child’s death due to the alleged negligence in treatment in a noted hospital on Ferozepur Road. A four-and-a-half-year old Hafsah Umer was admitted in the hospital for treatment of her fractured arm. However, she did not survive post-operation complications despite remaining on ventilator for two days. A PHC spokesperson said that a two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital on Friday, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors concerned. —