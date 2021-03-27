close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 27, 2021

Murder case: IHC reserves verdict on extradition of Pak-origin man to Britain

National

A
APP
March 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment pertaining to extradition of a Pakistani origin Allah Dita to Britain in a murder case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard arguments from both the sides at large, and later reserved his verdict on the case.

The petitioner had challenged the decision of an inquiry magistrate on Nov 9, 2020.

Allah Dita was accused of killing a lady police personnel on November 18, 2006 in Britain. He was currently in Adiala Jail.

Latest News

More From Pakistan