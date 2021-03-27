Murder case: IHC reserves verdict on extradition of Pak-origin man to Britain

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment pertaining to extradition of a Pakistani origin Allah Dita to Britain in a murder case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard arguments from both the sides at large, and later reserved his verdict on the case.

The petitioner had challenged the decision of an inquiry magistrate on Nov 9, 2020.

Allah Dita was accused of killing a lady police personnel on November 18, 2006 in Britain. He was currently in Adiala Jail.