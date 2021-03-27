Crackdown on black-marketing of wheat flour

MANSEHRA: The district administration and Food Department have launched a crackdown against black-marketing of the subsidised wheat flour to ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodity to the economically poor segments of the society.

“We have seized the huge quantity of the subsidised wheat flour, which was being sold in the open market on a high price,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters following a raid in the Ghazikot here on Friday.

A team of district administration, Food Department and police led by Assistant Commissioner Hasrat Khan raided various godown and the general stores and seized a large quantity of the subsidised wheat flour. “We have seized around subsidised wheat bags and arrested four stores owners,” said Sultan.

He added that the stores were sealed and an inquiry was launched to arrest those who sold the subsidised wheat flour meant only

for the specified outlets across the district in the open market.