Water conservation discussed

LAHORE:A one-day international conference “Hydrology and Water Resources” was organised by the Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

Apart from experts from within Pakistan, experts from Malaysia, Iran, Scotland, Hungary, United Kingdom and other countries attended the conference. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar while highlighting the theme of the conference indicated the need of innovative solutions of water conservation and its utilisation in order to meet the demand of the country.

Director CEWRE Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan highlighted main themes of the conference. In his opening speech, Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari emphasised the need of collaboration between educational institutions and utilisation of modern techniques for sustainable water management. Around 20 technical papers were presented in the conference with main focus on climate change, extreme event analysis and management, hydrological modeling, optimisation of water resources, sustainable water management approaches and need of effective water governance.

