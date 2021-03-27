Three members of drug dealersâ€™ gang arrested

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three members of an interprovincial gang of drug dealers. According to the Shah Latif police, the suspects, Nazar, Sher and Khalid Farooq, were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off on National Highway. The police claimed to have recovered 120 kilograms of hashish and mobile phones from their possession. The suspects were involved in smuggling drugs from Balochistan to Karachi, the police added.

Woman found dead

A married woman was found dead at a residential apartment located in the Old Haji Camp area within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy where the woman was identified as 30-year-old Noreen, wife of Kamran.

Police said initial investigations suggested that the deceased woman died after consuming a toxic substance while her family claimed that she committed suicide.

Separately, 22-year-old Syed Nawab Khan, son of Syed Ameer Alam Khan, drowned at the Hub Dam. Police said the deceased had arrived with a family to make a picnic and was washing his face with the damâ€™s water when his foot slipped into the reservoir and drowned. Divers retrieved his body.