Body of missing girl child recovered from sewerage in Kohat

KOHAT: The body of a four-year-old girl, who had gone missing the previous day, was recovered from a sewerage line in Khattak Colony here on Thursday. The police said that four-year old Harim Fatima, daughter of Naveed Iqbal and resident of Khattak Colony, had gone missing on Wednesday.

Soon after the incident, one Farhad Hussain, grandfather of the victim girl child, registered a case at the police post in Mills Area. The police along with other departments, including Town Municipal Administration, launched a search for the missing child. The police said that District Police Officer Sohail Khalid himself monitored the search operation. They said that finally they recovered the body of Harim Fatima from sewerage line in the nearby vicinity.

The body was later taken to the hospital at Kohat Development Authority for post-mortem. The police also registered a proper First Information Report and started an investigation to arrest the accused involved in the killing of the child.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Sohail Khalid along with other police and civil intelligence officials visited the crime scene and collected evidence. They also visited the residence of the affected family and offered condolences. The officials assured the family that all available means would be utilised to arrest the accused at all cost.