Six vocational trainers seek release of salary

LAKKI MARWAT: Six female vocational trainers, hired by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have appealed to the chief minister to direct the quarters concerned to reimburse their salaries at the earliest.

One of the trainers, pleading anonymity, said that the NGO Sabawoon hired them for two months (August 17 to October 17, 2020) in Lakki Marwat. She said that they used to go to remote villages, namely Shah Hassankhel, Kattakhel, Dhoda, Wanda Kotana and Arsala Wanda to train local women in handicrafts, sewing, etc.

“But ironically we were not paid salaries for two months. Running from pillar to post, we visited the offices of Sabawoon and the Social Welfare Department in Lakki Marwat several times and later we were paid one month’s salary only,” she complained.

She said that they appealed to the Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai who asked the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan to look into the matter and direct the officials concerned to reimburse their much-delayed salaries forthwith.

When contacted, an official of the Sabawoon said that they had already handed over the cheques against the salaries of the trainers to the local Social Welfare officials and it was now their responsibility to pay the salaries.