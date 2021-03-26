close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

House robbed in Mansehra

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

MANSEHRA: The robbers have deprived a family of gold ornaments, foreign currency notes and electronic gadgets worth more than Rs10 million after locking inmates in a room in Kanger Mera area early Thursday morning.

The robbers, according to the affected family, barged into the house of Anwar Ahmad and after locking him and other family members in a room on gunpoint, they decamped with gold ornaments, 2500 Kuwaiti dinars and other valuables.

The affected family lodged an FIR at the Saddar Police Station against the robbers who managed to flee following the heist.

Latest News

More From Peshawar