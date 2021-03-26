House robbed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The robbers have deprived a family of gold ornaments, foreign currency notes and electronic gadgets worth more than Rs10 million after locking inmates in a room in Kanger Mera area early Thursday morning.

The robbers, according to the affected family, barged into the house of Anwar Ahmad and after locking him and other family members in a room on gunpoint, they decamped with gold ornaments, 2500 Kuwaiti dinars and other valuables.

The affected family lodged an FIR at the Saddar Police Station against the robbers who managed to flee following the heist.