Woman dies of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another person lost life to coronavirus in Nowshera on Thursday, bringing the toll from the viral infection in the district to 71, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah shared the figures with the media.

The officials said the latest victim of coronavirus was Yasmeen Bibi, a 57-year-old woman, from Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district.

They said the cases continued to rise despite a lockdown imposed there for the last two days.

As many as 63 patients tested positive for Covid-19 and that took the tally of the affected people to 3,315.