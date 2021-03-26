14 POs among 94 nabbed in raids

MARDAN: As many as 94 persons, including 14 proclaimed offenders were arrested in the district on Thursday.

On the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the cops led by sub-divisional police officers of various areas conducted raids, arresting 94 people, including 14 POs, five drug traffickers and others.

The cops also recovered 20 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, one rifle, 159 bullets, 52 grams ice, 871 grams heroin, and 2312 grams charas.