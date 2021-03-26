Officials visits Torkham hospital

LANDIKOTAL: A team from the provincial health and home departments visited Torkham border on Thursday and inspected the hospital established at zero point on the border.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Ali Shah was received by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad at Torkham.

The secretary health was briefed about the newly established hospital at Torkham border. He asked the health staff about the health facilities being given to the patients at the hospital on the Pakistani side of the Pak-Afghan border.

The team assured the health staff that the government would provide them all possible health facilities.