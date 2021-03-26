Fast-spreading coronavirus takes 14 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The fast-spreading coronavirus on Thursday claimed 14 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, taking the death toll to 2,260 in the province.

The KP recorded the highest number of positive cases, 890, in a single day, bringing the total tally of positive cases to 8,2677.

Of 14 losses, Peshawar alone reported 10 deaths. Peshawar with 1195 fatalities has suffered more losses than any other place in KP.

One each person died of coronavirus in Nowshera, Swabi, Abbottabad and Kohat.

The administration has brought dozens of localities under smart lockdown and restricted movement of the people there but even then the virus is spreading rapidly due to non-serious attitude of the people.

Most people don’t wear facemasks while going to public places.

Of the positive cases, Peshawar reported 410 cases, Nowshera 93, Swabi 67, Swat 56, Lower Dir 47, Charsadda 43, Kohat 33, Malakand 32, Bajaur 20, Buner 16, Haripur 12, Dir Upper 10, and seven other districts also reported positive cases.

Interestingly, in Mardan where dozens of people are suffering in different villages from the coronavirus didn’t report a single positive case on Thursday.

It has been observed that most of the people don’t go to any hospital or laboratory for undergoing investigations even if they have strong symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

And that is the reason death toll is quite low in official figures of the Health Department as those who die in rural areas are not reported properly.