EFL awaiting decision on allowing fans at Carabao final

LONDON: The EFL says it has yet to receive confirmation over whether fans will be allowed to attend next month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It has been reported plans are being made that could see up to 8,000 spectators attend the April 25 clash between Tottenham and Manchester City, which would serve as a test event for the return of crowds.

An EFL spokesperson said on Thursday: “The EFL notes the continued speculation in respect of whether supporters – and in what number – will be in attendance at the Carabao Cup final next month.

“It has always been our intention to be able see supporters back at Wembley Stadium for this game and this was the sole rationale behind moving it from its February date.

“Despite continuing positive discussions with the relevant stakeholders and authorities we do not have any confirmation as to what will be permitted as part of any potential test event at this stage and felt it important to clarify the position out of courtesy to the two participating clubs and particularly their supporters.

“We remain hopeful of achieving a successful conclusion and will advise on the outcome in due course.”

The EFL announced in December it was moving the final from February 28 to April 25 to “give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person”.

The FA Cup final, to be played three weeks later on May 15, is to be used as a test event.