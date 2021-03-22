Traffic police release quarterly report

PESHAWAR: Capital city traffic police have taken action against 2,96,841 people for violation of traffic rules during the last three months.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters that tickets were issued to 17,231 motorists for not wearing seatbelts and 91,251 bikers for not wearing helmets. Also, action was taken against 2,112 vehicles with tinted windows, 1751 unregistered motorbikes, 34,763 vehicle owners were fined for parking in no-parking areas and 61702 were challaned for violation of Covid SOPs. He said the traffic police officials had been directed to accelerate actions against the traffic rules’ violators as well as those involved in encroachments and not providing space for parking.