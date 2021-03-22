Nauroz festival marked

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Nauroz festival was marked with zeal and fervour in Dera Ismail Khan.

The celebration started a couple of days back by holding special gatherings on the first day of the first month of the Iranian calendar. Main functions were held at Imambargah Bamun Shah, Imambargah Sherazi Shah and other imambargahs.

Rallies and processions were brought out amid tight security arrangements by the police. An elder Syed Sibtain Shah said Nauroz highlighted the spirit of gratitude for blessings and hope and optimism.