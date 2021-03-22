Landslides block KKH in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The heavy landslides triggered by rain blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH), suspending traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in the Upper Kohistan on Sunday.

The landslide, which detached from the nearby mountains, fell on the main artery, blocking it to all sort of traffic near Kamila area of Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan. “The passengers are stranded on both sides of the road following the landslide,” a police official, Gohar Dad Khan, the SHO Kamila Police Station, told reporters.

He said that vehicles coming from parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not cross the Kamila Bazaar and stay out of the city until the road was cleared to traffic. “The continuous rain has been hampering activities carried out by the police and district administration to clear the road of the landslides,” said Dad Khan.