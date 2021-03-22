IGP visits Mardan police stations

MARDAN: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi visited Mardan district to inspect the law-enforcement-machinery here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the police chief visited the Model Police Station at Saddar, City Police Station and a control room of CCTV cameras at the office of district police officer.

DPO Dr Zahidullah and RPO Yaseen Farooq and other officials also accompanied the KP police chief during the visits.