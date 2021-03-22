close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

IGP visits Mardan police stations

Peshawar

MARDAN: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi visited Mardan district to inspect the law-enforcement-machinery here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the police chief visited the Model Police Station at Saddar, City Police Station and a control room of CCTV cameras at the office of district police officer.

DPO Dr Zahidullah and RPO Yaseen Farooq and other officials also accompanied the KP police chief during the visits.

