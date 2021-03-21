Award for Indus Hospital’s boat clinic

The Indus Hospital and Health Network’s (IHHN) primary care programme’s boat clinic and container-based community health centres won the ‘Best Innovative Solution’ award at the Member Global Meeting (MGM) by the International Humanitarian City (IHC), Dubai, on March 18, 2021, IHHN officials said on Saturday.

They said the award was in recognition of the Network’s Primary Care Programme’s intervention, including Pakistan’s first Boat Clinic in Rajanpur District of South Punjab and container-based community health centres in Khorwah Chowk and Shadi Large in Badin in the province of Sindh, Pakistan.

Saira Khowaja, executive director, Global Health Directorate — the public health arm of the IHHN and Afsheen Ehsan, manager, IHHN, UAE office, was present at the awards ceremony.

They said the IHHN believes that initiatives, including container-based community health centres and boat clinic, are innovative solutions that are necessary to address the health needs of shifting and migratory rural populations.

The IHHN aims to change the healthcare delivery paradigm of Pakistan through these efforts.