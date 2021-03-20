Mustafa Kamal asks govt not to ignore Balochistan

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday called upon the government as well as the state institutions to come forward and end the already prevailing sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan to thwart the nefarious designs of hostile agencies like RAW and their agents.

Addressing a PSP historic rally at Quetta Ayub stadium that witnessed an ocean of participants, Kamal expressed his full optimism saying the future belongs to none other than PSP. “The political party that started with two people five years ago has become the only hope of Balochistan today,” the PSP chief said.

“In another five years, PSP will emerge as the biggest political force of Pakistan, we will have public representatives of PSP in parliament, provincial assemblies, senate and local governments.”

“What PSP has done is a model for Pakistan. Just as law and order has been established in Karachi, so will it be in Balochistan,” he said. India sends it’s agents like Kulbhushan Yadav in Balochistan because there is more deprivations here. The state has to end the deprivations of Balochistan. “Our mothers and sisters have to travel miles to carry water. Once the people of Balochistan are given their rights, India will not be able to conspire against Pakistan.”

“I advise the youth not to stand against the state by playing into the hands of enemies, I also ask the disgruntled people of Balochistan that India is not your friend, India is your as well as Pakistan’s enemy,” he said.

“Whoever followed instructions of Indian agencies, they not only destroyed themselves but also its repercussions would be lethal for Pakistan. India exploited Karachi’s deprivations to fulfill its notorious design for 35 years, turned thousands of innocent youths to terrorism, thousands of families lost their loved ones forever, yet Karachi is ruined. Today there is no transport in Karachi, garbage is not being lifted. But we did not fight the oppression with brutality, rather we have adopted a path where the whole of Pakistan will get rights. I ask all the disgruntled youth that for the complaint, sit with the state and resolve the issue. Taking up arms is not the solution at all.”

He added: “The families of the missing Baloch youth were brought to the same place and slogans like Shame Shame were raised against the state. I ask these political manipulators whether the missing youth came back from their anti state slogans. They have put the lives of victim families in a more problematic situation.

“However, we helped recover more than 500 missing youth of Karachi, but did not even took a single picture with them because we care about our dear ones. The state should treat these youth with kindness, and resolve their concerns and forgive these youth once so that they become useful for the country.”

In Balochistan, the elected representatives changed their loyalties overnight, and betrayed their voters for personal gains.

He said people elect these representatives as guardians of their rights and send them to the assemblies, but these disloyal leaders sell their conscience for few personal favours. PSP representatives will never change their loyalties because they would be from the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering on the fifth founding day of the PSP in Quetta. President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other central officials were also present on the occasion.