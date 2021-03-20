PBIT to host major investment moot after Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanvir Ilyas on Friday announced to host an international investment conference after the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing the 35th PBIT board of directors meeting, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan said that he was personally in contact with investors abroad and will host them at the international investment conference after Ramazan.

He said that MoUs to be signed at the conference would not be just a written agreement rather those would be implemented in letter and spirit. The board meeting discussed performance of PBIT with particular reference to investment in the Punjab and facilities being extended to investors in this regard. "Reposing confidence in policies as announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign investors have started making investments in Pakistan," he said.