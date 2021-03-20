Worker unions demand safety of coal miners

Lahore: Hundreds of workers took out a large procession on Friday under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) and All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall to express their condolences over the tragic killings of seven coal miners in coal mine blast in Balochistan on March 16 and demanded the prime minister and Balochistan chief minister intervene to prevent such tragic accidents in coal mines in future.

Coal miners are killed every now and then and 100 coal miners were killed in 2020 alone, said participants in the procession. The APWC demanded implementation of Mines Act 1923. The two labour unions called upon the PM and Balochistan CM to ensure welfare of workers by providing social protection and payment of Rs2 million compensation to the families of the coal miners who had died.